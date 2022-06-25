TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $387.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average of $464.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.