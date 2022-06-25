TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

