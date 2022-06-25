TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

TPIC opened at $13.47 on Friday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $501.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.56.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

