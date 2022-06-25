Trias (TRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

