Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tronox by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after buying an additional 286,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after buying an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX opened at $16.82 on Friday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

