Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 82 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.77) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 75.78 ($0.93).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 47.74 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.08 ($0.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £686.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.16.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.