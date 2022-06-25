Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $40.19 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VOO stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
