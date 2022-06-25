Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,461 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

