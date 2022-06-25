Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.