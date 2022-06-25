Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

