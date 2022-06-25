UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $11,237.64 and $21.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

