UniLend Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $720,386.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

