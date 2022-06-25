United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

