United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $248.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.33. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.