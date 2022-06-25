United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.90

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 82405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

