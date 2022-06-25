Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

