Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.35

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 174.50 ($2.14). 1,864,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,108. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of £823.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.57) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

