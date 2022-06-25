Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 39911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The company has a market cap of $958.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 39.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
