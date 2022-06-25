Utrust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. Utrust has a total market cap of $59.27 million and $1.51 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

