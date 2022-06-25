Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

