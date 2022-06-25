Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 516,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,243,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.