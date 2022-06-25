Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.