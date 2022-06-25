Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $153.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.