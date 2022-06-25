Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $228.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.33. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

