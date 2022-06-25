Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.