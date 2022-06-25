Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,455. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

