Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

