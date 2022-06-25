Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

VCISY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($124.21) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vinci from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. Vinci has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

