Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $78.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

VSTO opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

