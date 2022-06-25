VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,475,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,282,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

