VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
NYSE:VOC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.46.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
