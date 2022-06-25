VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE:VOC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.46.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

