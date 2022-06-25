Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 1036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLPNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($41.05) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

