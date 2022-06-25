Volex plc (VLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VLX stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 238 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 209 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday.

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($15,004.90).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

