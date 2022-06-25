Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €225.35 ($237.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOW3 shares. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($184.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

VOW3 opened at €139.18 ($146.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €149.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12 month high of €227.25 ($239.21).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

