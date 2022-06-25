voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

VJET stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet (Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

