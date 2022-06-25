Wagerr Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,858,823 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

