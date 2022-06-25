Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.15 million and $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00288658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008385 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

