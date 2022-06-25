Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

