Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

WSBF opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

