Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QCOM stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

