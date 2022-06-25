Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

