WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $344.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

