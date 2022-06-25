WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

