WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 427 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $344.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

