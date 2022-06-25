WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $46.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

