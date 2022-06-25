WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

