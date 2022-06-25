WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.