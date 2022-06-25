WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15.

