WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,340 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF makes up about 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XTN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,284 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,343,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

