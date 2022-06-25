WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,479 SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 233.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

FITE opened at $45.31 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.